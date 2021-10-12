One Piece Reveals the Government’s Secret Plans for Wano

In the world-shattering battle between the Beast Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates, fans of One Piece has wondered what the military is up to, as the major force in the world of the Grand Line has been conspicuously absent from the brawl to end them all, but the latest chapter of One Piece has seemingly shown us what the government is planning for Wano Country. With the battle between Luffy and Kaido renewed, it seems that government agents have been working behind the scenes and coming up with plenty of ideas for the isolated nation.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1028, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

While the swashbucklers involved in this brutal battle have been pre-occupied, the war has been watched by the CPO, aka the Cipher Pol Aigis Zero, the strongest organization within the secret cabal known as Cipher Pol. With this agency working to gather more information for the world government, the members are looking at the War for Wano as if it were a game, using a Go board in order to keep track of the number of participants on each side of the aisle.

So what is the military’s plan for this war which they have taken little part in? They are taking the opportunity to see just who will come out on top, and should Luffy defeat Kaido in their battle, the government will swoop in and take control of Wano Country. While the government might rule Wano better than Kaido and Orochi, it certainly doesn’t spell peaceful times ahead for the citizens of the isolate nation.

On top of simply looking to take over Wano Country, the government is also attempting to capture the Straw Hat Pirate Nico Robin, claiming that “no matter which way the battle goes, that woman’s existence is key to the forces of piracy.”

With Nico recently revealing her insane demonic transformation in battling Black Maria, it’s no surprise to see that the government might want to keep her off the board when it comes to the constant struggle between the government and the swashbucklers of the Grand Line.

Do you think the War for Wano will continue if Kaido is defeated? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.