One Piece Episode 1033 Proves Toei's Animation Is on Another Level

One Piece went so wild with the animation seen in Episode 1033 of the series that it has become proof positive that Toei Animation's staff is on a whole new level than ever before! Although One Piece itself has been running for well over two decades at this point, it really feels like the anime has evolved alongside the series over the years. The start of the Wano Country arc kicked off a high energy new level for the series with its dramatic changes in presentation, and fans have seen this get to an even higher level in certain key episodes of the series.

The newest episode of the anime brings the second phase of the fight on the roof of the Skull Dome to an end as Luffy is the only one left to face down Kaido. It's a pretty big moment for the series as a winner is declared, and the team behind Episode 1033 really went all out with the animation to showcase just how big of a phase this really is for the arc. This included moments such as Luffy's fight with Kaido on the roof as spotted by @OpPerfectShots_ on Twitter:

And also includes the standout moment of Big Mom using her Maser Cannon as spotted by @RoronoaTiaum on Twitter below:

But these were only a few moments in a stellar episode overall, and it marks a major turning point for the rest of the series as the Wano County arc reaches its climax. Luffy's loss to Kaido is really only the start of the fight that we saw play out in the manga, and in fact, it wasn't until a few weeks ago that the manga actually ended the Wano arc for good. And even then, there's still so much to explore that the anime now has a long and varied road ahead of it where we'll possibly get even more of these standout moments.

With the anime reaching this turning point in the fight between Luffy and Kaido, and a turning point for many of the other battles around Onigashima, it's clear that the team behind the series at Toei Animation is really only getting started for what's coming our way next. But what did you think of One Piece Episode 1033?