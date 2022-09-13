One Piece Introduces a Terrifying New Naval Weapon

One Piece has been setting the stage for the final saga of the series by revealing more of the state of the current world outside of Wano Country, and the newest chapter of the series has really twisted the knife even further by introducing a terrifying new weapon developed by the Marines! Heading into the third act of the Wano Country arc it was teased that the Marines had successfully developed a weapon so powerful that they felt like they no longer needed the Seven Warlords system to help keep the balance of power throughout the scenes. Now we have finally gotten to see what that weapon really is!

It was teased that this new weapon would mean the Marines no longer needed each of the powerful Warlords, and the newest chapter of the series unfortunately confirms that this is indeed the case with a new line of Pacifistas unleashed on Boa Hancock and the Emperor Blackbeard! These new Seraphim models seem to not only have the powers and looks of the warlords themselves, but have been enhanced in some other ways with the bodies like the Lunarian race we just learned about during Wano.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1059 of One Piece fills in the gap of when the Marines launched their attack on Boa Hancock, and it was revealed that Blackbeard decided to make his move on her as well. Boa's forces were attacked on all sides, but the Marines used this opportunity to launch their new Seraphim Pacifistas to test the weapon's power. These were two child like machines that not only had the power of the previous models, but one was seen with Hawkeye Mihawk's blade and skill, and the other looked just like a younger version of Boa.

These machines seemed to be powerful enough to push back Blackbeard despite how strong he's become so far, and were enough to get the pirate forces to retreat with just the two of them making their move. Together with the their Lunarian modeled bodies (which made King a powerful member of Kaido's crew), and these new weapons really might turn the tide of power in the Marines' favor going forward.

How do you feel about the new Seraphim Pacifistas? Do you think the Straw Hats will be able to face them head on?