One Piece Gives Luffy and Marco Closure After Meeting at Marineford

One Piece has officially kicked off the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and the newest chapter has given Luffy and Marco some much needed closure after first meeting at Marineford during the events of the Paramount War! With Luffy and the Straw Hats now heading towards their next major island following the end of the Wano Country arc, it's been revealed over the last few chapters that we still need to fill in the gaps of many of the big moments that have taken place while the crew had been stuck on the isolated island long before we get to see the crew's next adventure.

Luffy and the others might have officially said goodbye to the shores of Wano in the previous chapters of the series, but the latest chapter of the series revealed there were elements of their goodbye that we still needed to see play out. Marco had come to Wano during the massive war breaking out in order to help the Straw Hat crew, and the newest chapter of the series finally gives him some time to talk with Luffy as the two think back to the last major war they were in the middle of all those years ago.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1059 of One Piece reveals that Shanks and the Red-Haired Pirates gave Marco a lift back to Whitebeard's hometown following the end of the war, and upon saying goodbye to them he thinks back on watching Luffy and the others leave Wano's shores. Luffy thanks Marco for saving him during the events of the Paramount War, and Marco and Jimbei share a special moment over the fact that the two of them really just moved on their own without really thinking about as to why. It seemed so long ago.

Marco then tells Luffy that Ace is delighted to see how much Luffy has grown since then, and Luffy smiles. Marco then tells Luffy that the next era is in his crew's hands, and now they'll need to be ready for what's next. It's closing the book on one of Luffy's most emotional and heartbreaking moments in his life so far. As he gears up for what is likely going to be a bright future, the end of the prior era is finally in the rearview.

