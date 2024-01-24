One Piece Petitions Kuma for Dad of the Year

Kuma has long been a puppet of the World Government but One Piece has given him the chance to be the father he hasn't been for some time.

The final saga is taking place in One Piece's latest manga chapters, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates embroiled in a battle against the World Government. With Luffy and his crew adding Dr. Vegapunk as one of their allies, the swashbucklers are now in the crosshairs of both the military and one of the Five Elders, Saturn. Luckily, the shonen protagonists have received an unexpected helping hand from Kuma, who is able to prove himself to be a worthy combatant once again, as well as potentially earning a "father of the year" award.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1104, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Kuma has long been a puppet of the World Government, performing actions that he otherwise wouldn't. With his return in the final saga, he has seemingly managed to dodge his programming and delivered a punch that many fans have been waiting to see for years. Attempting to save his daughter Bonney, Kuma delivers a blow to Saturn that sends the Elder spiraling across the battlefield and throwing all the participants in the fight for a loop.

Will Kuma Survive To Accept His Father of The Year Award?

Following this unexpected blow, Bonney has the opportunity to reunite with her father, telling him that she was able to see into his past. Forgiving him for his past transgressions, Bonney lays it all on the line, "Thank you daddy! I saw all of your memories! Mommy was such a wonderful person and you wrote me all those letters after all. I was so happy to find out! Everyone calls you a tyrant, but I know my daddy is the kindest and most wonderful man in the entire world and I'll never, ever forget it."

Despite the blow against Saturn, Kuma has yet to take down the Elder as Saturn uses one of his trump cards when it comes to his sway with the World Government. Calling in a "Buster Call", an assault that the military uses in extreme situations, the chapter ends by hinting that this already frantic battle is about to get even more so.

