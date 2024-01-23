One Piece Makes History With Buster Call Cliffhanger

One Piece has a lot of history. In the real world, the series has banked more than 20 years of experience, and there is even more history to parse through in the canon. Creator Eiichiro Oda could fill textbooks with the lore of One Piece, and as fans know, much of the manga's history is hard to bear. Now, the One Piece manga is adding a new page to its history, and we have a new Buster Call to thank.

Yes, you heard right. Another Buster Call is on the horizon for One Piece. This week, the manga confirmed as much as its latest update ended in horror. While the chapter's first half delivered a solid punch to St. Saturn, the end took a turn with the Marines. An official Buster Call order has been launched against Egghead Island, and the World Government is determined to see it through.

Of course, fans of One Piece know a Buster Call is relatively rare. The apocalyptic event has been used sparingly in the series' history as far as we know. Well before Enies Lobby was invaded, a Buster Call changed the world's landscape when Ohara was wiped off the map. The land was taken out as its scholars began learning about the Void Century from Poneglyphs. Years later, Enies Lobby was hit with a Buster Call as officials wanted Nico Robin dead.

And now? Well, it seems Egghead Island is the next on the government's hit list. St. Saturn trigged the start of the Buster Call this week in order to destroy many "inconvenient people". From Luffy to Vegapunk and Kuma, the World Government wants three of its biggest threats dead. So if the Straw Hat crew knows best, they will try to escape Egghead Island ASAP.

Want to catch up with One Piece? No sweat! The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more information about Oda's manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

