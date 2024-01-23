One Piece Unveils Kuma's Emotional Reunion With Bonney

One Piece's manga has reached the climax of the Egghead Arc, and the newest chapter of the series brings Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney together for an emotional reunion! One Piece has been heating up with the Egghead Arc with the latest chapters as Saturn has demonstrated just how fearsomely strong each of the Five Elders will be moving forward. As the arc continues, there has been a surprising wrench thrown into things as Kuma has also made it Dr. Vegapunk's Future Island laboratory while Bonney was at risk of being killed at Saturn's hands. A return that came with a big swing.

One Piece ended the previous chapter of the series with Bonney losing all of her potential hope while in Saturn's clutches, but the both of them were surprised to find that Kuma had still retained some piece of his old self as he had torn through the Marines' defenses on the island. And as the previous chapter came to an end, Kuma was about to hit Saturn with a big punch straight to the face. With the newest chapter, this punch thankfully connects and Bonney is finally reunited with her father after so many years of trying to find him.

One Piece: Kuma and Bonney's Reunion

One Piece Chapter 1104 sees Kuma hitting Saturn in the face with a powerful Haki infused punch. Dr. Vegapunk is surprised to see this go down as he built in a way to totally shut down Kuma should the Marines choose to use him as a weapon, and for some reason Kuma is still keeping active despite no longer having his free will and moving beyond any stopping measures previously put in place. But as the chapter continues, the real core of it is the reunion between Kuma and Bonney as Bonney is able to properly thank her father for everything he's done.

Following her seeing all of his memories left behind, Bonney tearfully thanks her father and Kuma is able to hug him back. But unfortunately it's a reunion that doesn't last too long as Saturn interrupts and a huge new fight kicks into place. Now a full Buster Call has been ordered on the island as the Straw Hats are going to be caught in one of their biggest messes yet as the chapter comes to a close.

