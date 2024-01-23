One Piece Delivers the Punch We've All Waited For in Chapter 1104

One Piece is in the throes of its final saga, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates fighting against some of the biggest names in the World Government. In recent chapters, creator Eiichiro Oda has been focusing on Kuma and the events that helped forge the former puppet of the military to transform him into the character that shonen fans came to know. With so many players on the board, Chapter 1104 finally delivers a punch that might just go down as one of the biggest in the history of the Grand Line.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1104, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Dr. Vegapunk threw his lot in with the Straw Hat Pirates and in doing so, has pulled Luffy and his friends into one of the biggest battles of the series so far. With one of the Five Elders, Saturn, making landfall and revealing the extent of his powers, Kuma's various flashbacks work to inform readers and see the larger-than-life character break free of his programming. Wrenching back his fist, Kuma delivers a blow to Saturn that shakes the foundations of the Earth and has fans online reeling.

One Piece: The Punch Heard Round The World

Despite Kuma's wild strength, his blow isn't enough to completely defeat Saturn, but it is enough to send the Elder reeling. To even cause a dent in one of the Five Elders is a historical moment in One Piece history, as readers and denizens of the universe alike never believed that a hand could be laid on the leaders of the world. Unfortunately, the blow wasn't enough to eliminate Saturn and this might prove to lead to many deaths in this latest arc.

The long awaited Kuma Punch finally lands on Saturn! the punch crushed his face & sent him flying 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZHHRBlGET — 𝙕𝝙𝗞𝝞🥷🏽 (@Zakiabjr) January 18, 2024

It might be some time before we see this moment land in the anime adaptation, but the television series is already exploring the Egghead Island Arc. While this might be the final saga for the Straw Hat Pirates, it could still be several years before One Piece ends and we see Luffy and his crew sail off into the sunset.

Do you think that this is the greatest punch in One Piece history? Who will survive the upcoming Buster Call that Saturn is looking to unleash? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.