One Piece Sets Off Momo's Rescue Mission

The Wano Country Arc of One Piece has entered the "War phase" wherein the resistance to Kaido and the Beast Pirates has begun to ramp up and with it comes an attempt to rescue the antagonists' top hostage in the son of Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke. Perhaps more than any other character within the Wano story line, Momo is one of the most tragic, having lost both of his parents under the cruel regime of Orochi and being flung into the future thanks to the Devil Fruit abilities of his mother!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga in Chapter 988, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

Momonosuke is the son of Oden, thought of by many within the isolated nation to be the savior of Wano Country. Kozuki Oden is one of the biggest characters of this latest arc, even though he has been dead for years, attempting to open the borders of his homeland. As Momo's father was travelling the seas alongside the likes of both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, he met his future wife Toki, who would become the mother of Momo. With the ability to send people and objects into the future, Toki shot forward her son years later in the country in a bid to not only save his life but also eventually achieve his father's dreams for Wano.

During the rescue attempt of Momonosuke, the cook for the Straw Hat Pirates in Sanji was able to free the chained son of Oden, and hurl him at one of his vassals in Shinobu. With Sanji giving Momo some much needed encouragement, the resistance of Wano has a big victory now in their pockets as they've managed to save the offspring of the Kozuki clan.

With the war heating up to insane levels, it will be interesting to see what role Momo has as the Straw Hat Pirates are currently tangling with the threat of Big Mom, the larger than life antagonist who has created a truce with Kaido in a big to rule the world.

