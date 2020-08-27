One Piece's Creator Reveals When He Will End The Series

✖

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has gone on record time and time again hinting that the finale of his juggernaut like Shonen series is approaching, but in a recent interview, the mangaka responsible for the Straw Hat Pirates revealed that he is looking to end the series in four to five years from now. With the current storyline of the series focusing on the isolated nation of Wano, fans are wondering not just how this arc will come to an end, but how the series overall will wrap the story of our favorite anime swashbucklers!

In a chat with a televised Variety Program, Oda noted that he already has the ending in his mind, which his editors know as well, and Eiichiro Oda noted that "we talk about everything every time my editor changes" when it comes to the manga. Oda also discussed the fact that he was hoping to have the series end within five years, but we'll have to wait to see if he makes this desired deadline or if he needs a few more years to wrap up Monkey D. Luffy's journey in attempting to become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece has been running in both the manga and the anime for decades, creating a colorful and intricate world that anime fans have fallen in love with. The Straw Hat Pirates may be vastly different from one another, but they are all united in the idea that Luffy should become King of the Pirates, which will make the world overall a better place and allow them each to fulfill their individual quests. In the current arc, the Straw Hats have reunited following a two year time skip where Luffy and company parted ways in order to train and become stronger for the dangerous battles that awaited them.

Since hitting the scene thanks to the weekly manga publication known as Shonen Jump, One Piece has become one of the most popular anime series in the world, and once it ends its story, there will definitely be a big void left in the medium following its absence. Oda's work schedule has been legendary when it comes to the amount of time he puts into creating his manga, so it will definitely be interesting to see what the future holds for him following its conclusion.

Do you think Eiichiro Oda will hold true to his word and we will see the end of One Piece within five years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

