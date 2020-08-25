One Piece Cliffhanger Pits Big Mom Against Franky

✖

The War for Wano Arc is heating up as all the players have been revealed, facing off against one another in the lair of the Beast Pirates in the isolated nation, the Straw Hats' Shipwright Franky finds himself squaring off against the monstrous villain known as Big Mom! With this arc apparently being the final in the saga of Wano, fans are waiting to see which swashbucklers will be able to amke it out of the giant battle alive, both good and evil, ad the resistance slams up against the nefarious forces of Kaido in his full dragon form!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of One Piece in Chapter 988, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

Franky has earned his place on the Straw Hat Pirates, originally having a hand in assisting the original creator of Gol D. Roger's ship, not only by working as the shipwright but thanks in part to his giant exterior that can pummel most opponents that cross his path. Much like the other Straw Hat Pirates, Franky has taken on a new aesthetic to blend into the isolated nation's setting. If there had to be a Straw Hat that went on a one on one battle with the larger than life villain known as Big Mom, you could certainly do worse than Franky.

In the latest chapter, with Kaido having transformed into his dragon form, the Straw Hat Pirates and the rebllion of Wano are attempting to free the isolate nation and fulfill the dream of Kozuki Oden. With so many moving pieces, Luffy and his crew are scrambling to win the war, but are confronted by the villainous Big Mom, who has formed an uneasy alliance with Kaido in a bid to not only rule the world, but to finally get revenge against Monkey D. Luffy who has a knack for ruining the villain's plans!

As Big Mom readies herself to unleash an attack on Nami, Franky comes in with the save thanks to a large motorcycle he is riding with Brooke, with the image itself going a long way in showing just how large Big Mom truly is.

