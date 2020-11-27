One Piece Cliffhanger Spotlights Big Mom and Sanji

✖

The War For Wano is tearing up the pages of One Piece's manga and doing the same in the anime adaptation, as the Straw Hat Pirates have been attempting to open up the borders of the isolated nation, with the latest chapter ending with an unlikely pair in Big Mom and Sanji! With Kaido fighting against the vassals of Oden, it seems as if all the parties involved are coming together to finally put an end to this war once and for all, most likely determining the fate of the country and perhaps the entire world of the Grand Line!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 996, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

Big Mom has been essential partner for Kaido and his Beast Pirates, arriving just in time for the War for Wano that is spilling out across the land. Though Kaido and Big Mom aren't exactly friends, they've put aside their differences in order to rule the world between them, which is why this chapter ended with the queen of Cake Island attempting to make her way to her partner who has the unique ability to transform into a dragon! With the war seemingly entering into its final stages, it will be interesting to see if the truce is able to hold between the two former members of the Rock Pirates!

(Photo: Viz Media)

Sanji on the other hand has been working alongside the Straw Hat Pirates, continuing to be the lovable, high kicking chef to Luffy and his crew members who sail the Grand Line aboard the Thousand Sunny! Sanji of course isn't threatening to take down his opponents, but is much more interested in an overheard conversation that is taking place nearby, dropping far more questions as to what is going in within the War Arc.

With Wano bringing together a good majority of the good and evil swashbucklers of the Grand Line, it will be interesting to see if we have any late arrivals to this hard hitting story line!

Do you think that both Big Mom and Sanji will be able to survive the Wano Arc? Which Straw Hat Pirate do you think will fall victim to Kaido and the Beast Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!