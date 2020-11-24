One Piece Chapter 1000 Will Debut in 2021 Due to Reported Break

✖

One Piece has been working overtime this year to keep fans engaged with its Wano Country arc, and many agree the story has become one of its best. The anime's take on Wano has been met with praise from all over while the manga explores the fated War for Wano. Of course, the manga is also nearing the debut of chapter 1,000... but it seems the big release will not drop in 2020.

The update comes after several noted One Piece fan-pages like SoulstormOP reported an impending break for the manga. It is said the manga will be on a break the first week of December following the November 29 release of chapter 997.

(Photo: Viz Media)

If that is the case, chapter 998 will be published on December 13 before the following chapter is released on December 20. Shonen Jump is on a break the next week for its annual winter holiday, and it will restart the first week of January. That means chapter 1,000 would be slated for a January 3 debut which pushes the release to 2021.

This report hasn't been made official just yet, but fans are willing to buy into the report. After all, One Piece has not taken hardly any breaks in the past few weeks. The manga even canceled some of its planned breaks earlier in the fall to help make way for chapter 1,000. This led many fans to count the milestone in for 2020, but it seems more likely that chapter 1,000 will kick off the new year instead of seeing seeing this one out. And if One Piece is going to ring in the new year with such a big update, fans know the series will set a precedent for Shonen Jump that will last through all of 2021.

What do you make of this new report? Do you think One Piece chapter 1,000 may still surprise fans this year?