Shonen Jump Launches Black Friday Sale on Yu-Gi-Oh, One Piece, and More

✖

It's that time of year again as Shonen Jump has announced a Black Friday Sale for some of its biggest franchises, giving fans the opportunity to pick up digital volumes of some of their favorite Shonen series such as One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Blue Exorcist. Though these series might not have that much in common, as the focus on the likes of swashbucklers, duelists, and the supernatural respectively, they remain some of the most popular series to be released via Weekly Shonen Jump, hitting North America thanks in part to Viz Media which has countless manga stories under its belt.

Weekly Shonen Jump has become a legendary publication not only in the world of anime and manga, but the world of entertainment, having acted as a platform for the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, Yu Yu Hakusho, Jujutsu Kaisen, and countless other popular series that have become household names among anime fans. While this Black Friday sale only covers these three particular manga series, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we see some additional sales cover more franchises that are available via Viz Media!

Viz Media's Official Twitter Account released news of the Black Friday Sale, offering numerous volumes of the manga editions for One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Blue Exorcist for prices that are up to fifty percent off the normal price of the Shonen adventures series at this link from Comixology that you can find here!

While this sale doesn't cover the entirety of One Piece, it does offer the first eight volumes of the series for fans to revisit or read for the first time. With the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates recently hitting Netflix as the anime's first hundred or so episodes hit the streaming service, the platform is also looking to create a live action television series for North America that will bring to life the world of the Grand Line in a brand new way! Though this sale doesn't cover any of the Wano Arc that is currently tearing through the pages of Eiichiro Oda's epic, it definitely works as a good primer for the Shonen series.

Will you be picking up anything from this Black Friday sale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Black Friday Sales!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.