One Piece Casts Yamato's Voice Actor

One Piece is pushing through some of its most epic chapters in the manga, and its anime is following very close behind. It won't be long before the War for Wano kicks off in full on-screen, and that means a major character is about to debut. After all, Yamato is ready to get a speaking role in the anime, and One Piece has found the perfect actor to make that happen.

The update went live courtesy of One Piece has the show put out a special clip showcasing Yamato's actress. As it turns out, the show is bringing in Saori Hayami to voice the energetic fighter. And if that name sounds familiar, it should!

According to the update, Hayami will make her debut in One Piece on September 5, so it will not be long now. Episode 990 will mark her debut, and fans are thrilled as you can understand. The hero is one of the most interesting leads in the War for Wano, and the character's connection with Kaido makes them all the more important.

As for Hayami herself, the actress has quite a resume with acting. The 30-year-old actress is known best these days for voicing Shinobu in Demon Slayer as well as Himawari in Boruto and Miyuki in The Irregular at Magic High School. She has also starred in shows like Snow White with the Red Hair, Seraph of the End, Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, and Tower of God. Now, Hayami is ready to join one of the biggest series in all of Japan, and One Piece fans are thrilled to welcome here.

