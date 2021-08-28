One Piece Crosses Over With DC's Aquaman In New Series

✖

One Piece has done what many thought would be impossible this year, wherein the manga created by Eiichiro Oda has managed to outsell DC Comics' Batman when it comes to overall book sales, but it seems as if the Straw Hat Pirates will be making an appearance in the DC Comic Universe with the upcoming series, Aquaman: The Becoming. While there has never been an official crossover between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Justice League, the world of Aquaman and Atlantis seems like the perfect place for Luffy and his crew to make an appearance.

Aquaman: The Becoming is an upcoming mini-series from creators Brandon Thomas and Diego Olortegui, which will follow the adventures of the new Aqualad, who is seeking to clear his name of a crime he didn't commit. While the swashbucklers of One Piece don't cross over into this universe to fight against Aqualad or his enemies, the artist of the series was able to take a number of the Straw Hats and place them into the latest preview, with the likes of Nami, Nico Robin, and Usopp making appearances in the mini-series. Set to launch this September, we'll definitely be keeping an eye out to see if any other characters or elements from the Grand Line appear in this upcoming comic.

Aquaman: The Becoming shared a new preview of the upcoming mini-series, giving us a new take on some of the Straw Hat Pirates as they appear in the background of the adventures of Jackson Hyde, who is aiming to be the best sidekick of Aquaman that he can be:

The official description of the upcoming DC Comics' miniseries reads as such:

"Jackson Hyde finally has it all. Mentors who support him, a community that loves him, an honest relationship with his mother, a cute new guy in Amnesty Bay who's caught his eye, and access to Aquaman's private training facility in Atlantis. Well, he had it all—until that training facility and half of the Atlantean palace got blown to kingdom come with Jackson in them. Now Jackson stands accused of wrecking the life he worked so hard to build. Aqualad's going to need all of his skills, wit, and cunning just to prove his own innocence, let alone graduate from sidekick to Aquaman."

