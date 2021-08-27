One Piece Drops Plans for Special Poster Collection

✖

One Piece has spent a number of decades in both its manga and anime adaptation introducing countless swashbucklers that make up the world of the Grand Line, and a recent poll had fans of the Shonen series created by Eiichiro Oda choosing their top fifty characters. Now, the Shonen franchise is set to release a new poster in an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that compiles all of the top characters of the franchise into one piece of artwork that shows just how expansive the world of the Grand Line has been over the decades of its history.

Currently, the Straw Hat Pirates have infiltrated the borders of Wano Country, which has only expanded the roster of heroes and villains that make up the world of One Piece. With the War For Wano currently taking place in both the anime and manga, the forces of Wano's resistance and Kaido's Beast Pirates have been colliding in a fight that is sure to reshape the world of the Grand Line forever. As Luffy and his crew continue to attempt to fulfill the dreams of Kozuki Oden, who wished for nothing more than freeing the borders of his homeland, we're crossing our fingers that all the Straw Hats will make it out of this battle alive.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this upcoming poster that is set to arrive in an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which not only combines fifty heroes and villains from the Shonen series but shows which characters fans love the most:

All characters who made the top 50 in the One Piece worldwide popularity poll will be featured across three entire color spreads back to back in the following issues of Shonen Jump! pic.twitter.com/DUlnvoHvj3 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) August 22, 2021

Eiichiro Oda hasn't held back on the fact that he is looking to bring the story of the Straw Hats to a close within the next five years, with the mangaka certainly having earned his retirement considering how much work he has put into his Shonen universe. Needless to say, it definitely seems as if the story of One Piece is set to end with a bang.

