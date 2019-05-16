One Piece Fan Surprised With Touching Manga Gift

One Piece fans will go the distance to lift up the Straw Hats, and it seems one couple is proving that in the sweetest way. Over on Reddit, a user posted a special present given to them by their girlfriend, and its One Piece vibes are pretty dang adorable.

Taking to Reddit, a user known as Mugiwara-no-Leon shared some custom artwork their significant other inked for them to celebrate his birthday.

As you can see below, the artwork focuses on the One Piece manga and imagines the fan in question as a pirate sailing the Grand Line. The artwork is inked in color, showing a man sitting on a dingy with waves crashing around the boat.

With a guitar in hand, the new character in question is donning their own straw hat like Monkey D. Luffy. The Reddit user explained their girlfriend put him into the world of One Piece to ring in his 26th birthday.

“Yeah! I actually do own a straw hat and always talk about running away and becoming a pirate,” they wrote. “I recently got her to start the series too!”

To make the piece even better, this artwork nods to the fan’s birthday. This cover is for chapter 26, and its title “Great Things Are Ahead” bodes well for the anime-loving couple. So, if you want to check out more artwork like this, you can check out the artist’s Instagram page here.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.