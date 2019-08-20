One Piece Gives Update on Big Mom vs Kaido

One Piece has a big goal set for the Wano Country arc, but the series isn’t marrying the story to a single thing. The manga is pulling together a lot of strings at the moment, and it decided to check in on an awaited outcome. After all, Big Mom is back in battle, and the series took a moment to see how her skirmish against Kaido is going.

Chapter 952 made the awaited check-in about halfway through to the delight of fans. The chapter, which can be read here, visits the battlefield after Zoro and Hiyori meet up with Kawamatsu.

The scene is eerie enough as Kaido’s hideout is being rolled by waves wrought from the battle. The entirety of Kaido’s crew is begging for the pair to ease up as the island is on the verge of collapsing under their powerful blows. As for Kaido and Big Mom, the two are shown briefly in close-ups screaming as they charge one another again. And yes, both of the Yonko pirates are scuffed up from the fight.

“When is this fight going to finish,” one of Kaido’s men asks. “It’s gone on all through the night!! The island can’t take it!!”

Despite their desire to run, Queen tells the group they need to stay put unless they want to deal with Kaido’s anger. However, they are quick to turn on the man when he says he will leave the island shortly to check up on Udon, but his plan is dashed. A well-timed call from the camp puts Queen at ease despite the fight rumbling above their heads. But until the battle is done, there will be no easy breathing for anyone on the island.

