One Piece Cast Gathers to Record New Episodes in Recent Picture

One Piece doesn't know when to quit, and that is what has endeared the anime to so many fans over the years. The show has painstakingly done its best to bring Eiichiro Oda's manga to life. It has become one of the biggest series ever as such, and despite the ongoing pandemic, the Japanese cast of One Piece recently came together to record more episodes of the show.

Taking to Twitter, several voice actors behind One Piece began posting photos of themselves in the studio. It didn't take long before the group posed for a socially distanced photo, and it contains some very unfamiliar faces.

You can check out two of the photos down below. The first showcases some of the main cast from One Piece. Mayumi Tanaka can be seen crouched in the front while pulling a face Monkey D. Luffy would approve of. She is joined by other stars who are best-known for voicing Sanji, Nami, and more.

New pictures of the One Piece voice actors getting prepared to dub some new episodes. All I see are goats. pic.twitter.com/XfAKvcDQGm — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) October 1, 2020

Now, the second photo is even more interesting. There were two actors pictured who fans do not recognize. Fans are unsure if these newbies have already appeared in the anime or will take part in future Wano episodes. The guessing game has fans buzzing with speculation, and some of their pitches are intriguing. Some are curious if these actors will voice members of Kaido's Tobi Roppo, but others are convinced otherwise.

With the cast back in the studio, One Piece fans are glad to know production is running smoothly. The hit series was put on a hiatus earlier in the year due to pandemic-related production delays. Recording studios have since implemented ways to record casts while being socially distant, and the cast has never been diagnosed with COVID-19 as far as fans know. This is reassuring news to fans who are wishing these stars nothing but the best, so here's to hoping this latest round of recording went over well!

