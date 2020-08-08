One Piece Cliffhanger Begins the War for Wano's Final Battle

✖

One Piece's Wano Country Arc has given us some of the biggest fights that we've ever seen the Straw Hat Pirates take part in, and as the anime and the manga march forward in the battle against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, that latter's latest chapter has ended with a cliffhanger that gets the ball rolling on what might be the final big battle of the arc. As the power structure for Wano has changed instrumentally within the pages of the manga, Luffy and the other members of the resistance of Wano are doing their best to accomplish the dreams of Kozuki Oden!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 968, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

With the Shogun of Wano, Orochi, having his head knocked off his shoulder thanks to the sword of Kaido, everything has seemingly gone to hell as the former followers of the pint sized tyrant have rallied behind the captain of the Beast Pirates. Kaido took the opportunity to change the name of one of Wano's biggest cities, while also declaring that his offspring, Yamato, would be the new ruler of the landscape. With Luffy partnering up with Yamato, as many believe that the child of Kaido will be the next to join with the Straw Hat Pirates, the final battle for Wano's soul will definitely be an interesting one.

The Vassals of Oden, who make up a major contingent within the resistance forces alongside the Straw Hat Pirates and members of the "Worst Generation", perhaps have more to lose than anyone else involved in the war for Wano. Feeling that they let down their mentor following his death at the hands of Orochi and Kaido, Oden's Vassals have been working for years to take down the current government of Wano and the cliffhanger of this chapter shows them put their money where their mouth is with all of them storming right into Kaido. Though their swords might be useless against the leader of the Beast Pirates, this isn't stopping them from sacrificing their bodies by crashing Kaido through his glass windows.

Though the anime has some time to go before it translates into this War Arc, we definitely can't wait to see it in motion thanks to Toei Animation.

What do you think of this opening salvo for what might be the end of the Wano Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

