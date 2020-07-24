One Piece Reveals Yamato's Request of Luffy

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc has reached a new phase of the third act as Kaido has officially declared his plans for the New Onigashima Project, but one of the most surprising developments has come from his son as Yamato revealed his peculiar request of Luffy. Yamato has been one of the more interesting late additions to the Wano Country arc as Kaido's son was revealed to be a rebellious youth who had not approved of his father's actions. In fact, Yamato even obsesses over Kozuki Oden's final heroic moments from 20 years in the past.

Because of this obsession with Oden from the past, Yamato has idolized the fallen Kozuki Clan head and modeled his own life after it. He's been hiding his father and reading from Oden's travel journey for the last 20 years, and upon seeing a pirate like Luffy (who Yamato mentions is Ace's brother) now Yamato wants to completely following in Oden's footsteps by getting onto Luffy's pirate ship.

Before the final act of the Wano Country arc began, we saw a detailed flashback of Oden's journal entries during his travels with Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger's crew. It was revealed in the previous chapters that Yamato now has possession of this journal and has been biding his time until he could leave the country on a pirate ship just like his hero once did. Literally trying to become this visage of his former hero, Yamato then "follows the logic" that Luffy needs to take him on his ship.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Yamato even says he's speaking as "Kozuki Oden," but Luffy denies it quite quickly. Yamato reveals that he actually wanted to escape Wano on Ace's ship at eight years old, but because he's been imprisoned by his father for the last several years (with shackles rigged to explode once he steps off the island) he's hoping Luffy will fulfill his familial duty and take Yamato with him instead.

Luffy denies it at first, but before they can talk things out further Kaido urges them forward by kicking his dangerous plan into action. There's no clear way to tell if Yamato will join Luffy on his ship, and even if he does, there's no definitive answer as to whether or not he'll be an official part of the crew. But what do you think? Is Yamato coming with Luffy following the Wano arc? Will this make him a part of the crew or as a temporary crew member like Vivi or Carrot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.