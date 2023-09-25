One Piece Shares First Look at New Mysterious Devil Fruits

It looks like the One Piece world just got a bit bigger. Over the decades, the hit shonen series has overcome all expectations. From its character growth to its world-building, One Piece has it all. Now, a new report from Japan has fans looking at its many Devil Fruits because we just learned what two more fruits look like.

And of course, these two mysterious relics will be familiar to fans. The Devil Fruits in question belong to Perona and Enel respectively. So if you want to know what the pair ate ages ago, well – you are in luck.

The update comes from One Piece Magazine as its 17th volume is now live. It was there creator Eiichiro Oda revealed a few special sketches for fans. Two of them pictured the Devil Fruits which Perona and Enel ate. So if you look below, you can see Persona's Hollow Hollow Fruit in all its banana-like glory.

The woman's Devil Fruit definitely looks like something Donkey Kong would snack on, you know? The fruit has five yellow tendrils with seeds that look like eyes. Their blank stare certainly mimics the one Perona wears herself, so we'd say this design is pretty spot on.

As for Enel, it seems his Rumble Rumble Fruit is downright ominous. The relic is bright yellow, and it is covered in static spikes. If you saw this fruit, you'd most definitely think twice before snacking on it just because of its aesthetic. But of course, we know the Rumble Rumble Fruit did Enel well in the grand scheme of things.

With so many pirates on the Grand Line, we know there are still more Devil Fruits to find in One Piece. Oda may be toeing into the manga's final act, but that means there is still much for the series to introduce. If you want to catch up on One Piece and its Devil Fruits collection, you can always pick up the manga. The series is available through the Shonen Jump app, so if you want more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

