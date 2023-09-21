One Piece Is Taking Over New York City With Wanted Posters

2023 might just be One Piece's biggest year to date. The anime adaptation has seen Monkey D. Luffy gain his ultimate transformation in Gear 5 while finally finishing the fight against Kaido. The manga has sailed into its final saga as the stars are aligning for the heroes and villains of the Grand Line to meet one last time. Netflix has seen some serious success with One Piece's live-action series, as a second season has been confirmed. Now, the Straw Hats have sailed to New York City as Wanted Posters have been found in the Big Apple.

With Luffy and his friends finding themselves increasing their respective bounties as they dodge the military and continue to search for the One Piece treasure, Wanted Posters have become a big part of the anime franchise. Thanks to the Straw Hats' various adventures, their respective bounties have increased exponentially over the years and the Netflix live-action series was able to inject an interesting aspect to character introductions via their Wanted Posters. As was seen in the first season of live-action One Piece, various heroes and villains that were wanted by the World Government would be pictured with their Wanted Posters, often destroying them to help solidify their respective personalities.

One Piece Arrives in NYC

Specifically, the spotted Wanted Posters feature the anime iterations of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro. Alongside the shonen heroes, a Wanted Poster was spotted for Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who has been the strongest opponent that the Straw Hats have faced to date. With the War For Wano prepping its end, the anime will be diving into the final saga that has already given readers quite a few manga chapters.

New York City, it's time to set your sights on a new treasure. Find our Wanted posters scattered across Manhattan and tag us in a photo for a chance to be shared! 🏴‍☠️ #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/KwmZmLhinn — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) September 20, 2023

Thanks to Gear Fifth, Luffy was able to take down Kaido once and for all, ending the battle that many One Piece fans had humorously dubbed "Roof Piece". While the shonen series might be in its final arc, we could still potentially have years of stories taking place in the printed story as Eiichiro Oda is clearly setting the stage for some major battles. The Wano Arc for example lasted for quite some time and the final saga is clearly aiming to do the same.

Which is your favorite Wanted Poster in One Piece history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.