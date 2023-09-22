One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Her Interest in Live-Action Role

It's been an open secret that Jamie Lee Curtis, of Halloween and Knives Out fame, has a deep affection for the shonen series, One Piece. Following the confirmation that a second season will arrive on Netflix for the series' live-action adaptation, many fans wondered if Curtis will actually take on the role of Tony Tony Chopper's mentor, Dr. Kureha. Well if Curtis herself has anything to say about it, she will, as the legendary actress has confirmed she will lobby the streaming service to join One Piece's cast.

Curtis becoming a part of One Piece has long been a dream of fans, even before Netflix rolled out its live-action adaptation. The star of the Halloween horror movie franchise and many other movies and television projects has stated many times in the past that she fell in love with the creation of Eiichiro Oda. Earlier this year, Jamie Lee had taken to her social media account to humorously ask for the role, but now, Curtis has laid out in no uncertain terms that once the Hollywood strikes end, she will lobby to see if she can become one of the most notable doctors in the history of One Piece.

Will Jamie Lee Curtis join the cast of One Piece?

Sharing fan art of herself as Dr. Kureha, the doctor who watched over Tony Tony Chopper on Drum Island, Curtis confirmed that she has a serious interest in becoming a part of the live-action anime adaptation, "ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha."

If the live-action series continues to follow the source material, Dr. Kureha will be a major part of the second season as she will be introduced alongside Tony Tony Chopper. When the second season for Netflix's series was confirmed, creator Eiichiro Oda not only shared the news with fans but hinted at the arrival of the reindeer who will become the Straw Hat Pirates' doctor. With the addition of Jamie Lee Curtis to the cast, One Piece would have some serious star power added to its roster for season two.

What other actors would you like to see join Netflix's live-action series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.