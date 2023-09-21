Netflix's One Piece Exec Teases Chopper's Look in Season 2

It has been almost a month since Netflix's One Piece went live, and the show is still reigning on top. The live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga topped Netflix's Top 10 list since it went live. Of course, the show's success prompted Netflix to order a new season, so all eyes are on the future of our Straw Hat crew. And thanks to one crew member, One Piece fans have learned how Tony Tony Chopper will look in season two.

The update comes from Jaco Snyman, the prosthetic lead on Netflix's One Piece. Speaking to GameSpot, the visual artist was asked about the future of Netflix's series, and his immediate response went to Chopper.

"I'm looking forward to working on Tony Tony Chopper," Snyman shared. "That's going to be interesting. I hope that we are able to follow the same approach as with Arlong when we get to it."

Of course, Netflix's One Piece went with practical prosthetics when it brought Arlong to life. All of the Fishmen were created using a combination of prosthetics and visual FX makeup. A number of other characters in Netflix's One Piece used prosthetics as well including its hybrids. As such, the show has a visual template for practical effects, and Snyman hopes to carry that tradition forward with Chopper.

By using prosthetics, Netflix's One Piece will not have to rely on high tech to bring the Straw Hat doctor to life. The service has already seen success with such a design thanks to shows such as Sweet Tooth. The show tells the story of Gus, a 10-year-old human-deer hybrid who is on a journey to find his mom. Netflix's One Piece could channel a similar aesthetic for Chopper in season two, and it seems Synman is up for the creative challenge.

If you have not watched Netflix's One Piece, the show is now streaming. You can also watch the One Piece anime over on Netflix or through sites such as Crunchyroll. The One Piece manga is also ongoing under Oda's care, and the hit series can be read in full through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you want to see from Netflix's One Piece in season two? Do you think Chopper can be done up with prosthetics? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!