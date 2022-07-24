One Piece Creator Hopes to End the Manga in 3 Years

One Piece is back at last this week, and readers aren't being quiet about their excitement. After all, the series has been away for a month at this point, and creator Eiichiro Oda is ready to kickstart its final act. Of course, that means fans are paying close attention to the series and whatever the artist has to say about his plans for Luffy. And recently, Oda told fans he hopes he can end One Piece in three years at the most.

The update comes from Oda himself as the creator did a joint interview with the creator of Detective Conan for Shueisha. It was there Oda said he's not sure how long it will take to finish One Piece, and he has made too many guesses before now to be credible anymore. But if he had to say, Oda thinks three years should do it.

"I shouldn't really say this out loud because so far, I have been pretty off. As of now, it's a three-year end goal," he shared.

Of course, there is no guarantee of when One Piece will end. A story can change a lot in just a short time, but Oda does know where it is going. The creator has said numerous times that he knows how the series will end. This secret has been kept under lock and key with only a few of Oda's most trusted colleagues knowing the roadway. But as One Piece kickstarts its final act, all of the manga's biggest mysteries are on deck to be answered.

If you are not caught up with One Piece now that its final act is going, you can get started ASAP. Viz Media and Manga Plus have the entire manga available to read online. And for those wanting to binge the anime, sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu have the show in their catalogs.

What do you think about this latest One Piece update from Oda? Do you feel like the series can be wrapped in three years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.