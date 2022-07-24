One Piece Episode 1026 Shows Off Some of Toei's Best Animation

One Piece is back this week with a long-awaited chapter, but right now, it seems all eyes are on the anime. If you did not know, the show rolled out one of its biggest Wano episodes yet this weekend. And of course, that means episode 1026 is trending on social media all because of its impressive animation.

As you can see below, the tag #OnePiece1026 is taking over Twitter from Japan to the United States and beyond. This all comes after the anime dropped its latest update, and it put Luffy on center stage with his friends at his side. After all, the show's Wano saga has finally hit what manga readers call 'Roof Piece', and the arc is one of the best parts of Wano period.

After all, this One Piece arc keeps an eye on Luffy as he teams with Zoro, Law, and Kid to take on two of the most powerful Yonko. Kaido faces off with Luffy one-on-one for the most part with some assists like Big Mom worries about the rest. So if you want to know what the Worst Generation can do, well – episode 1026 gave us a taste of the pirates' true potential.

Clearly, One Piece fans are loving the attention to detail in episode 1026, and this is just one of several releases by Toei Animation to get this kind of love in 2022. And as the Wano saga carries on, you can rest assured knowing the studio isn't done surprising us just yet.

Have you checked out this most recent episode of One Piece? Do you think Toei Animation is pulling out all the stops for Wano? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.