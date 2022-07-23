Netflix's One Piece Casts Young Luffy

One Piece is set to hit theaters with its upcoming fifteenth film bringing back Red-Haired Shanks and introducing his daughter Uta, with the final arc of the manga currently being worked on by creator Eiichiro Oda. On top of these two major works, Netflix is currently producing a live-action adaptation, with the Shonen creator overlooking the series. While the Straw Hat Pirates who appeared in the earliest arcs of the Shonen series have been cast, it would seem that the series will feature some major flashbacks as a young actor has been cast for Luffy in his childhood years.

One Piece wasn't shy about giving us looks into Luffy's childhood, with the flashbacks normally focusing on the formation of his dream to become the king of the pirates while also interacting with his mentor, Shanks. In the earliest installments of the series, we see Monkey D. Luffy accidentally eating his legendary Devil Fruit, granting him his trademark rubber powers while also making it impossible for him to stay afloat in the oceans that he was seeking to travel. On the anime front, promotional material for One Piece: Red has given fans a glimpse of flashbacks that will take place in the fifteenth movie of the franchise, as Luffy appears to have a history with the new character Uta, billed as the ultimate diva.

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix's One Piece revealed that young actor Colton Osorio would be joining the cast as the young version of the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, with the new addition to the series more than likely set to share plenty of scenes with the man portraying Red-Haired Shanks, Peter Gadiot:

The upcoming Netflix adaptation will cover the earliest stories of One Piece, with the current cast including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Jean Henry as Fullbody.

Are you excited to see the first live-action adaptation for the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.