One Piece Lands a Fatal Blow on a Beloved Samurai

One Piece landed a fatal blow on a beloved samurai with the newest chapter of the series! Eiichiro Oda's original manga run of the series is still making its way through the climactic fights on Onigashima, but the newest chapters have been shaking things up quite a bit as the first few fights have come to surprising results. Now that chaos has erupted through the island once more, it seems that more of the fan favorite fighters have taken some deadly wounds as their weakened selves continue to struggle against the onslaught of Big Mom's and Kaido's forces.

The newest chapter of the series deals another fatal wound to the Akazaya Nine as an update in the chapter sees them continue to run away. But they are soon attacked once more by Kanjuro, and he uses his Oden trickery again to get the better of the Akazaya Nine. Last time it meant Ashura Doji took a seemingly fatal hit, and this time Kanjuro managed to deal one to O-Kiku.

Chapter 1014 of the series gives an update on the Akazaya Nine as Kin'emon and O-Kiku managed to successfully make their way to Momonosuke's side. Kanjuro soon arrives, but uses his Oden Kozuki disguise to greet Momonosuke and Shinobu. The two of them had not seen his trickery before, so they were unaware that this could be anyone but the long lost Oden. O-Kiku knows better, however.

She is immediately angered, and tries to attack Kanjuro. She's unable to make a move in time though as seeing Oden's face (and hearing his voice), briefly distracts her by making her remember her life with him. Kanjuro takes this opportunity to drive a katana right through her chest. Kanjuro believes it's fair trade for Kiku's wound on him prior, but she's already been injured far worse.

Together with the loss of her arm in the fight against Kaido long before, these wounds are deep enough that her life now hangs in the balance as of the end of the chapter. Sharing what seem to be her final words to Kin'emon, O-Kiku might not make it out of this battle alive after this attack.