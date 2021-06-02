One Piece Reveals One Villain's Terms of Surrender

✖

One Piece is not a stranger to any sort of feud as Luffy has settled quite a few scores to date. The pirate has made plenty of enemies in his time, so he has negotiated surrenders more than once. However, the hero has done his best to avoid ever surrendering, but one villain has put Luffy up against a wall with his terms.

The whole thing went live when One Piece put out its new chapter this week. The start of chapter 1014 was tense as fans watched Luffy fall from his place on Onigaishima. Kaido was able to defeat the Straw Hat leader once more, and he was quick to gloat over his win.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Kaido went on to offer the rest of the Straw Hats his terms for surrender. It turns out the baddie isn't set on executing the Straw Hats if they will agree to his offer. He wants all of them to forfeit loyalty to Luffy and give it to the Beast Pirates if they want to live. And yeah, none of them are buying it.

Of course, this kind of offer isn't new for Kaido. He has offered it to others in One Piece previously. That is how things went with Kid's crew after Kaido met the group. Kid was taken captive while most of his crew was slaughtered, but Hawkins chose to live on. He joined Kaido's crew in order to live, and the fortune teller is paying for it these days.

Kaido's terms of surrender are pretty standard, but he knows the Straw Hats will never take up the offer. The only member he wants to keep is Nico Robin, and that is because of her knowledge regarding the poneglyphs. Still, it seems unlikely the team will have to seriously consider the terms. Luffy is assuredly not dead, and it is just a matter of time before he takes on Kaido for round three.

