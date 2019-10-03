One Piece Reveals Garp’s Greatest Victory to Date

One Piece fans have known about Monkey D. Garp since day one, and they have come to love the surly Marine despite his allegiance. Sure, this status as Luffy’s grandad does give the character some leeway, but his noble morals have made him easy to love for many reasons. Despite being a Marine, Garp does stand against the organization’s most wicked traits, so fans have long wondered why Garp ranked so highly for all of these years.

Well, it turns out his status is thanks to one defining moment which happened earlier on in his career. Long before Garp was white-haired, the man was a simple Vice Admiral who managed to stop one of the most dangerous pirate groups to sail the Grand Line.

“According to the news reports, a rampaging evil force that none had been able to stop had been taken down by a Navy Vice Admiral by the name of Garp! His name was heard across the world and he was soon called a naval hero,” Sengoku told a group of newer Marines in the latest chapter of One Piece.

“The reason Garp has always refused to take an Admiral’s position is because it would place him directly beneath the Celestial Dragons’ command,” Sengoku continued before adding, “It’s only his accomplishments and stature that keep him from being eliminated for this insubordination.”

In order for Garp to take down the Rocks Pirates, he had to break every rule in the book by teaming up with Gol D. Roger. The alliance was unprecedented given their opposing sides, but Garp knew he would have to mediate for the greater good. While the World Government tried to cover up his actions, the Marines came to laud Garp around as a military hero, and the status has made Luffy’s grandfather one of the most respected soldiers to date.

