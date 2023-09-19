One Piece Cliffhanger Teases an Ancient Power's Awakening

One Piece loves few things more than a good teaser. Since the series arrived on the scene, creator Eiichiro Oda has strung fans along with all sorts of leads. From hidden identities to sudden deaths, the hit series has it all, and now One Piece has dropped yet another big cliffhanger. This time, Luffy is at the center of things because it seems his new form just tapped into a power from ancient times.

The whole thing came to light this week as One Piece chapter 1092 went live. Readers were given a chance to watch Gear 5 Luffy resurface as our pirate captain faced down Kizaru. The big encounter was thrilling to watch, but at the end of this week's chapter, something very unexpected caught our eyes. An iron giant from the past was awoken deep underneath Egghead Island, and it did so because of Gear 5.

This is giving me a feeling similar to the end of 1043. It feels like something monumental is coming. God, I love One Piece 😭 pic.twitter.com/3uhTDPa01e — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) September 17, 2023

Just as we saw back in chapter 1043, an ancient iron giant has been awakened, and it did so because of Luffy this time. When the boy was sent flying down Egghead Island by Kizaru, he had to activate Gear 5 to make his way back to the Marine. It seems the form's reveal beneath the crust signaled something to the iron giant, and it has now come to life in tandem with Luffy's Drums of Liberation.

Of course, we have seen this response elsewhere in One Piece, and readers will recall it from the Wano saga. Zunesha was impacted by the Drums of Liberation after Gear 5 made its big debut. For one reason or another, the presence of Gear 5 can resonate with some of the world's most ancient powers. This has led to plenty of speculation that Gear 5 and its drum rhythm are intimately connected to the world before it was dominated by the World Government. There is a secret linking the two we've not yet learned, and this new giant's awakening may give us more answers on how Gear 5 fits into the puzzle.

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."