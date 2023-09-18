One Piece Fans Celebrate the Close of Wano's Anime Arc

One Piece has finally brought the long brewing fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end with the anime's newest episode, and fans are celebrating the upcoming end of the Wano Country arc by highlighting how far it's come! The Wano Country arc has been one of the most significant arcs in the anime's history for a number of reasons. Not only did it feature one of Luffy's biggest fights in the series to date as he went head to head with an Emperor, but there were also a ton of changes behind the scenes that made the anime a much different experience than it ever has been.

One Piece's anime future still has quite a lot of ground to cover with the final moments of the Wano Country arc itself, but with Luffy's fight with Kaido coming to an end in One Piece Episode 1076, it also means the anime has reached the end of the climax for the arc and only has a little bit more to go before the Straw Hats leave its shores. As fans are ready to see what's next, they're also reflecting on how big it's gotten since it all beginning.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the climax of the Wano Country arc in the One Piece anime