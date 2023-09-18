One Piece Fans Celebrate the Close of Wano's Anime Arc
One Piece fans celebrate the climax of the Wano Country arc with Luffy's big win over Kaido.
One Piece has finally brought the long brewing fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end with the anime's newest episode, and fans are celebrating the upcoming end of the Wano Country arc by highlighting how far it's come! The Wano Country arc has been one of the most significant arcs in the anime's history for a number of reasons. Not only did it feature one of Luffy's biggest fights in the series to date as he went head to head with an Emperor, but there were also a ton of changes behind the scenes that made the anime a much different experience than it ever has been.
One Piece's anime future still has quite a lot of ground to cover with the final moments of the Wano Country arc itself, but with Luffy's fight with Kaido coming to an end in One Piece Episode 1076, it also means the anime has reached the end of the climax for the arc and only has a little bit more to go before the Straw Hats leave its shores. As fans are ready to see what's next, they're also reflecting on how big it's gotten since it all beginning.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the climax of the Wano Country arc in the One Piece anime, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Kaido Has Been Defeated
LUFFY DID IT KAIDO’S DOWN AND HE’S STAYING DOWN THE WANO ARC IS OVER 🗣️🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ONEPIECE1076 #luffy #luffygear5 #kaido #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/tAcc31Iz9S— OTAKU3PHOENIX (@valor_phoenix) September 17, 2023
So Many Full Circle Moments
Wano anime has been fire no doubt 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sAwBTAzsR7— Melly (@Melvinstwin) September 15, 2023
The Anime's Taken Wano to a New Level
They captured things the manga couldn’t. This is why I’ve enjoyed Wano more in its anime format than the manga thus far. I once again cried during this ep #ONEPIECE1075— MIKUS (@mikusboyy) September 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/VMD8ewfJFY
Going Even Further Beyond
One Piece Wano arc
The best adapted shonen arc of an anime period, achieving heights beyond imagination and possibilities, elevating the source by 1000x with creative liberties and exceptional visual presentations pic.twitter.com/hz9XsbnYIi— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) September 17, 2023
Epic Arc
And so the Wano Arc comes to an end.
IT WAS AN EPIC ARC!pic.twitter.com/HLydiTkCeT— Rénaldo (@Renaldo_Saiyan) September 17, 2023
Gonna Stick With Us
#onepiece1076 spoilers //
i’ll think about wano for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/50f9GqYnme— jada ☀️ ᴳ⁵ (@strawhatjada) September 18, 2023
A Great Soundtrack Too
One of the best Wano OST— Sam (@Sam_k_22) September 12, 2023
This is just so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rAHD9awbFg
So Many Emotions
The people in Wano wish for Kaido's tyranny to end, and this frame looks like they sent those wishes to Luffy, and Luffy answered them. IM FREAKING EMOTIONAL RN 😭 pic.twitter.com/P67MCVCPel— alu ✨sanji's lady✨ (@ichigoginchan) September 17, 2023
Gear 5 Luffy Was a Great Way to End It
Thank you Toei.
Wano Gear 5 era was truly goated! Toei really surprised us with Gear 5 episodes... I can't believe what i witnessed. I enjoyed every bit of these episodes and laughed. pic.twitter.com/YNGNhc8nij— Lime Juice (@LordLimeJuice) September 17, 2023
A Great Time to Be a One Piece Fan
how I walk knowing opla was a big fat hit, the anime is currently on the peak of wano arc and the manga keeps having incredible chapters pic.twitter.com/a3r6noOE8B— mar | shanks’ girl (@zoroIogist) September 15, 2023