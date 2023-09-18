Netflix's One Piece: Story Arcs We Could See in Season 2

One Piece has been so successful in making the jump to live-action that Netflix has already confirmed that Season 2 is in the works, and there are some key sagas from Eiichiro Oda's original manga that fans could likely see in the new episodes! The first season of the live-action One Piece series took on much of the East Blue saga as Monkey D. Luffy assembled his main crew of the Straw Hats before they decide to head to the Grand Line. But considering where the first season ends, it sets the stage for some important moments to come in the next season.

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works with Netflix, and Eiichiro Oda himself teased one of the major additions showing up in the new episodes. Together with the tease for the post-credits scene at the end of the first season, and there are some pretty big clues as to what kinds of stories we'll see tackled in the upcoming season as the Straw Hats make their way into the Grand Line and beyond.

Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Story Arcs We'll See

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Loguetown Arc

Loguetown is an important final step before Luffy and the others make their way into the Grand Line. Luffy got his first official bounty poster at the end of the first season, and it was revealed that he had the highest amount in the East Blue following his defeat of Arlong. This means he'll come face to face with White Hunter Smoker, a tough Marines Captain (and a few other familiar faces) at the place of Gol D. Roger's execution as seen in the opening for the series.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Reverse Mountain Arc

This one is less of an arc, and something that could likely be tackled within a single episode. Luffy and the others encounter a giant whale soon after making their way into the Grand Line, and it's the first big obstacle in their big sea adventure. Considering how some of the CG had looked in the first season with the Sea Beast that faced down Shanks in the premiere, this one could be a game changer for the coming season.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Whiskey Peak Arc

Whiskey Peak is a notable arc among fans that's also quite infamous for the way it pits Luffy and Zoro against one another. Upon reaching their first major town in the Grand Line, the Straw Hats discover that this stretch of sea is going to be much different than anything they faced in the East Blue. It's both a wake up call and set up for some massive events to come later, so it's an important step we could see in the new season tackled in an episode.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Little Garden Arc

Little Garden actually might not make it into One Piece Season 2 for its big addition. While the arc itself could be incorporated into other areas (and in fact might be more efficient if the enemies here are faced off against at Whiskey Peak), it also introduces Giants to the series. Whether or not that's something that's possible for the live-action One Piece series is unclear, and that could make for an exciting addition to showcase just how big the Grand Line really is if we get to see it.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Drum Island Arc

This is another of the confirmed stories we'll see in Netflix's One Piece Season 2 as Oda himself confirmed that Chopper will be a key addition to the live-action series with the announcement for the new episodes. Chopper makes his debut in Drum Island, a land covered in snow that's a markedly different place from anything fans have seen in the first season. This one is going to be one of the meatier stories in Season 2 as Chopper becomes one of the Straw Hats, but we'll see how the live-action series handles a talking reindeer doctor moving forward.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Alabasta Arc

This is the big swing for Netflix's One Piece Season 2. There's a world in which we don't see this arc in full in Season 2 of the series as it's the first major "saga" of the Grand Line overall. With seeds for Baroque Works already planted in the first season, and more of the set up we'll see in the story arcs listed here, Alabasta could serve as the Arlong Park level kind of story to bring the first season to an end. It's just fairly long, so a full adaptation of even its most important elements would need some crafty scripting to fit it into another potentially eight episode season. And given how much story needs to be tackled before this? It's going to be a tough balancing act, but could be great if the live-action One Piece team pulls it off.

What One Piece stories are you hoping to see covered in Netflix's One Piece Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!