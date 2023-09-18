NYCC 2023 Funko Pop Reveals For One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Inuyasha (Exclusive)

New York Comic-Con 2023 is taking place October 12th through the 15th, and Funko is going to be their with a theme that they've dubbed "Heavy Metal Halloween". Naturally, there will be numerous NYCC 2023 Funko Pop exclusives to collect, and Funko has teamed up with ComicBook.com to reveal three of them.

Leaks aside, this is your first official look at NYCC 2023 exclusive Funko Pops of the One Piece Luffy Wanted Poster, Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician Girl, and the fully human Inuyasha. These Pops will be available to order in the Funko Shop, and if history serves this should happen on October 12th at 6am PT / 9am PT. Keep tabs on our New York Comic Con page during the week of the event for exact timing and a list of pre-order links. Note that the Yu-Gi-Oh and Inuyasha Funko Pops will be shared Toy Tokyo exclusives, and the One Piece Pop will be available via the Funko Shop and the NYCC booth only. Additional details about these Pops can be found below.

POP Game Case: One Piece – Luffy Wanted Poster (MSRP – TBD) "Monkey D. Luffy is determined to become the Pirate King by finding Gol D. Roger's legendary treasure. Complete your scurvy crew by adding Pop! Monkey D. Luffy to your One Piece collection as this exclusive Pop! Poster featuring his Wanted Poster! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.4-inches tall. Approximate dimensions of protective case: 6.8" W x 8.55" H x 3.25" D." See more recent One Piece Funko Pop releases.

POP Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Dark Magician Girl (MSRP – $15) "Battle! Prepare to duel in your Yu-Gi-Oh collection by playing your Dark Magician Girl card! Summon this creature into your Dueling Arena as this exclusive Pop! Dark Magician Girl! Vinyl figure is approximately 5-inches tall." See more recent Yu-Gi-Oh Funko Pop releases.

POP Animation: Inuyasha- Inuyasha (Human) (MSRP: $15) "Having shed his demon powers with the new moon, Pop! Inuyasha is now vulnerable in his human form! Help him protect his traveling companions in your InuYasha collection by welcoming this exclusive half-demon into your home. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall." See more recent Inuyasha Funko Pops releases.

Keep in mind that the Funko Pops sold online at the Funko Shop will have either the 2023 Fall Convention sticker or the 2023 New York Comic Con sticker on the box. Sticker type is not guaranteed. Customer may purchase up to one piece per household.You can keep up with the best of Funko's weekly Pop figure releases right here.