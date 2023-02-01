One Piece Theory Pieces Together a Major Gorosei Secret

One Piece has been around long enough to learn all the best tricks of the trade. From last-minute plot twists to overarching questions, the manga has enough loose threads these days to knit a sweater. Of course, some long-standing questions are being addressed now that One Piece has entered its final act. Creator Eiichiro Oda is slowly but surely laying out his endgame, and one theory has gone live outing a major detail about the Gorosei.

After all, the manga did just give fans our first big update on the group. After the Ohara Incident, fans were introduced to one of the Five Elders and learned their name. It seems the man is named God Jaygarcia Saturn, and over on Twitter, One Piece archivist Library of Ohara spelled out a compelling theory about the man and his organization.

GOROSEI LOST IN TRANSLATION – Thread 🧵



Gorosei are often translated as "Five Elder Stars", but a more accurate translation is "Five Elder Planets". The five elder planets/gorosei refers to how only the first five planets of our system could be observed in ancient times (1/9) pic.twitter.com/ynwEjcZf9P — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) January 29, 2023

"Gorosei are often translated as "Five Elder Stars", but a more accurate translation is "Five Elder Planets". The five elder planets/gorosei refers to how only the first five planets of our system could be observed in ancient times. These were Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and of course, Saturn. Back then it was believed the five elder planets revolved around the Earth alongside the Moon. This geocentric model can even be seen in the Library of Ohara, where we see the Moon + 5 planets around the globe," they wrote.

Continuing, the theory goes on to point out the solar system's remaining three planets that scientists discovered after the first five. Uranus, Neptune (Poseidon), and Pluto went on to inspire the ancient weapons discussed in One Piece, and there's even more to the story. As you can see here, Library of Ohara breaks down how Imu could be the series' representative for Earth and why the secret king is going to have beef with Luffy.

"We now know through science that the planets, which also include those the three ancient weapons were named after, revolve not around the Earth, but around the Sun. Leading to this struggle between the Sun God and the Earth, the Sun God and the Devil of the Sea," the theory reads.

With the advent of Gear Fifth and his awakening, Luffy has found himself stronger than ever, and that power was erased from history for some reason. If that is because the Sun God was a legitimate threat to Imu and the World Government, you can see why Luffy's fruit was kept under lock and key. So as we learn more about the Gorosei, don't be surprised if this astronomical theory gets canon approval.

