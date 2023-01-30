Netflix's One Piece Releases First Poster

It is finally happening! After years of teasing and filming, the live-action adaptation of One Piece just took a step closer to its debut. Netflix is heading up the big project, after all, and the streaming service just shared our very first look at the series. A poster for One Piece has been released, and it shares our first peek at Monkey D. Luffy in real life.

As you can see, the poster is framed from behind Luffy, so we can see the pirate's silhouette against the background. Dressed in a red vest and straw hat, it is easy to make out the hero's look, and Luffy is even striking a familiar pose. With his ship in the background, Luffy is raising a fist to the air, and the poster goes on to confirm this live-action adaptation will drop in 2023.

Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list.https://t.co/c9RxnWdQiY pic.twitter.com/rQES39Gkmk — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 30, 2023

Another look at One Piece was also released by Netflix today on its site. At last, the show's catalog page is live, and it includes a special photo of the entire Straw Hat crew. Of course, the shot is taken from behind to only show silhouettes, but it is easy to make out who is who.

With the Going Merry before them, you can spot Sanji to the left in his usual black suit while Nami stands with her bo staff beside him. Luffy is in the middle, and Usopp is crouched to his captain's right. Finally, Zoro brings up the crew on the right, and you can see his mossy green hair despite the sunset.

ONE PIECE's Netflix Live Action New Key Visual.



The adaptation is set to premiere in 2023.https://t.co/tiZHsrqsOp pic.twitter.com/btqHmvaa2x — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 30, 2023

Obviously, this shot is one anime fans have seen before. Toei Animation created this lineup years ago, but now, Netflix and creator Eiichiro Oda are giving the series a shot in live-action. Headed up by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, this anime adaptation has been in the works since 2017. Oda has been painstakingly involved which is unusual for live-action anime, so fans are curious to see how the final product looks. And with a poster banked, it won't be much longer before Netflix gives us the first footage of One Piece in action.

