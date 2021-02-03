New One Piece Art Shows Sanji's Look at 40 and 60

✖

One Piece knows how to excite fans with its leads, and the Straw Hats have enough going on to hype any readers. From Luffy to Chopper, there is something going on with every Straw Hat if you look, and the same goes for Sanji as well. The chef has big dreams for his future, and thanks to the creator of One Piece, you can see how the pirate might look as he accomplishes those goals in his later years.

Recently, Eiichiro Oda gave fans a look at Sanji as an older man. The artwork was shown in the most recent SBS issue, and Oda carried on a tradition with this piece. After all, he has drawn several other Straw Hat members as adults, and Sanji looks fierce in his sketch.

SBS Volume 98: Sanji at the ages 40 and 60 (+alternate reality) #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/RBDa2r0v8R — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) February 2, 2021

As you can see above, there are four sketches floating around for Sanji. The top two show the pirate in a One Piece timeline where all things went well with his goals, but the bottom is not the case. It shows Sanji in a truly cursed timeline, and both versions picture the chef at 40- and 60-years-old.

Sanji looks downright dangerous in the top sketches as he closely resembles Shanks at 40. By the time the chef turns 60, he seems to have become the head cook of his dreams, and his bearded braid will remind fans of Sanji's old mentor at Baratie. As for the bottom sketches, Sanji lets himself go in his 40s only to bounce back at 60. However, the character's comeback mirrors that of his father, so we can only hope Sanji never ever dips a toe into this One Piece timeline.

