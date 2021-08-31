One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Momo's Adult Form

One Piece has hit a stride with its ongoing arc, and the War for Wano is only getting more intense. As Luffy prepares to take on Kaido yet again, all of the Straw Hats are doing their own thing on the battlefield. Enemies are falling by the droves, and many have wondered how Momonosuke will make a comeback amidst the carnage. And thanks to a new cliffhanger, fans know Momo will return to Wano as a fully-fledged adult.

And yes, you did read that right. The boy might be young, but that hasn't stopped him from unlocking his adult form. The power was gifted to him by Shinobu following a heated debate, and the boost is going to give Luffy a much-needed assist.

Oda really foreshadowed momo's adult dragon form over 700 chapters ago😭😭 #onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/qOr6VKbC15 — H/\E (@Haeldian) August 27, 2021

If you have read the new chapter of One Piece, then you know what's going on. The series just checked in on Luffy as he recovers with Momo and Shinobu at his side. The captain is deadset on fighting Kaido again, but he needs Momo to fly him there. At a young age, the boy's dragon form is unable to do much, but that all changes when Shinobu transforms Momo into a man.

The cliffhanger for One Piece chapter 1023 does not give a full look at Momo's adult form, but we do see his serpent form. The beast is huge, and Momo seems to be on size with Kaido when the villain shifts forms. Now, fans are eager to see what Momo looks like in his adult form, and they got a tease from Shinobu. The heroine seems to hint that Momo looks just like his father at this age, so Yamato and Kaido are going to be in for a surprise. So if all goes well, the Oden heir will be the one to cull Kaido for all he's done to his family and people.

What do you make of this cliffhanger's take on Momo? Are you enjoying this saga of One Piece so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.