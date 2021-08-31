One Piece Teases a Big Fall Announcement

✖

One Piece promised to bring the goods in 2021, and the series has seen its word through so far. From the manga to the anime, the franchise has welcomed some major developments as the Wano saga carries on. Now, it seems like even more is in store for the series, and fans aren't quite sure what to make of the tease.

Over on Twitter, the fandom began buzzing when reports surfaced from insiders like WSJ_Manga. It was there fan-sites shared info about a big update coming for One Piece. If the rumor is true, the anime has a big announcement planned for episode 1000, and the milestone release will be here this fall.

After all, One Piece is slated to bring in its next episode in a few days, and it will mark episode 990. We are ten episodes away from reaching episode 1000, so all eyes are on the show to see what's coming.

Of course, One Piece fans do know one debut is on the way, and it has to do with Yamato. The character has been a staple in the manga for months now, but the anime is only just getting to the hero. Episode 990 promises to welcome the character as Yamato will be introduced with "Thunder Bagua! Here Comes Kaido's Son!" on September 5. If you have read the manga, then you know Kaido's son is none other than Yamato, and the pair have a seriously strained relationship if you can even call it one.

Yamato might be the next big thing to hit the anime, but episode 1000 will dish its announcement before much longer. If you do the math, One Piece should bring this episode out before Thanksgiving rears its head. So if you have a hunch about the special news update, it is time to share your thoughts!

What do you think about this little tease? Do you have any guesses about this One Piece announcement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.