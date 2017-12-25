New ‘One Piece’ Chapter Sees Sanji Smack Down [SPOILER]

Chapter 889 of One Piece is moving forward in the “Whole Cake Island” arc, and that means all the moving pieces are coming together in place. Now that Sanji is done with Big Mom’s replacement wedding cake, he’ll do whatever he needs to do to get it to her.

But not in the way you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Bege says he plans to put poison in the wedding cake, Sanji just will not accept that. Bege argues that they need to jump on this opportunity to take out one of the Four Emperors, but Sanji’s pride as a chef won’t allow him to poison the person he’s feeding.

Arguing that the cake’s taste alone would defeat Big Mom, Bege is understandably distraught as Big Mom is someone who constantly eats sweets from around the world. But once Sanji feeds Bege some of the frosting, he’s completely taken down. Saying that cake’s cream is so good that it tastes like heaven, Bege just can’t get his smile off his face.

With this Sanji states that Bege could assassinate Big Mom, but Sanji’s pride as a chef will make him fill the stomach of all that are hungry. Sanji’s chef skills definitely may do damage to Big Mom in a way fans definitely would not expect if his dessert is as good as Bege says here.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.