Kagurabachi Confirms Return Date to End Shonen Jump Hiatus

Kagurabachi has been on a hiatus from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this Summer, but it has finally confirmed a date for when it’s coming back for new chapters. Shonen Jump has had a strange Summer thus far as after cancelling a few series earlier in the year, the magazine has ended some more long running hits that are ending one after another. There have also been some big returns of notable franchises as well, but it’s all been without one of the steady modern pillars of the magazine.

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Kagurabachi surprised fans earlier this year when it was suddenly announced that series creator Takeru Hokazono would be taking some time off from the series through the Summer. This came after a few breaks in the series taken due to the creator’s waning health, but thankfully it’s now been confirmed on its official social media that Kagurabachi will be returning to Shonen Jump with its next chapter coming next week on July 27th in Japan.

Kagurabachi Confirms It Will End Shonen Jump Hiatus This July

Courtesy of Shueisha

Reports seemed to indicate earlier this week that Kagurabachi would be returning to Shonen Jump before the end of the month, and that thankfully has now been confirmed to be the case considering that the hiatus was previously scheduled to end its run later this August. When Shueisha first announced it was going to be going on such a big break, it had seemed like Hokazono was going to take at least two months off before it made its comeback with the next chapter of the story. But thankfully fans won’t have to wait for much longer.

“While Mr. Hokazono had intended to continue writing, after repeated discussions, we have decided that he will take a certain period of rest in order to deliver the work in a stable form going forward,” Shueisha’s editorial department originally said of Kagurabachi‘s hiatus. The creator himself had been taking a few breaks through the months before the hiatus, so hopefully the return is going to be after Hokazono got as much rest as the creator needed to take to get back to full health.

What’s Next for Kagurabachi?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi is currently working through Part 2 of the manga, and that’s why the hiatus seemed to come as such a surprise. The series had gone on hiatus in the midst of a flashback exploring the history of the Seitei War, and was on the verge of showing how Chihiro’s father had forged the Enchanted Blades in the first place. With the manga coming back for new chapters at last, we’ll finally see the rest of the past filled in at last as fans wait to see what’s next for Chihiro.

Kagurabachi is also on the verge of making its official anime debut too. Scheduled for a release next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, Kagurabachi is going to be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. It will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits outside of Japan, and currently stars the likes of Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba.

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