One Piece Recounts Alabasta's Secret Royal History

One Piece's manga is taking the opportunity to give readers a flashback that many have been dying to experience for quite some time. With Sabo meeting with his fellow revolutionaries earlier in the arc, Luffy's brother is taking the opportunity to break down what really happened in the land of Alabasta. Luckily, we are able to see King Cobra before the ruler of the land died, as Vivi's father breaks down an in-depth explanation of the secret royal history of the world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1084, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Cobra, in chatting with the five elders, starts the conversation by breaking down the creation of the world government, "The World Government we know today began 800 years ago when it was created by a group of 20 kings. As the newly styled creators of the world, they moved her to Marijoa with their families where they became known as Celestial Dragons and have ruled over the world for the eight centuries since."

(Photo: Shueisha)

The History of The World

Cobra then begins refreshing the Elders that the 20 kings all saw themselves as equals, creating an empty throne that has 20 weapons surrounding it to represent each ruler. Little did the world know that there was a missing weapon that was represented by Queen Lily of Nefeltari Dynasty, the Alabasta ruler that decided to not become a Celestial Dragon. However, all is apparently not as it seems as Cobra reveals that Queen Lily never returned to rule in Alabsta, but her brother had taken the throne instead. Before the conversation can continue further, a mysterious figure takes the throne, much to King Cobra's surprise.

The Five Elders refer to the mysterious being as the "Great Imu", who might be the major villain of the franchise that has been operating form the shadows this entire time. While there have been few hints as to who this ruler is, his mentioning of Lily on the final page might point to him being the brother of the presumed ruler in Alabasta.

What do you think of this latest chapter's major reveals? Who do you think the Great Imu truly is? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.