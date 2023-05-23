One Piece Hits Its Slimiest Character Yet With Some Sweet Revenge

One Piece has a lot of heroes, and as you might expect, it has a number of slimy creeps as well. Not every villain will give you the chills, but a number of them have to date. Celestial Dragons are really good at leaving us unnerved, and that was especially true during the Reverie arc. And thanks to a new update, One Piece's most recent slug just got taken down a peg.

The whole the came to light when One Piece put out its new chapter as it retold the events of Reverie. The main focus was on the King of Alabasta as he discovered more details about his nation's past. We also met up with Sabo as he carried on his mission to disrupt the hierarchy, and he bore witness to a big event. After all, we watched a World Noble get knocked out, and he deserved what was coming to him.

Yes, it was Saint Charlos who got taken down a peg, and readers loved to see it. One Piece checked in on the grotesque noble after he put a plan into action which ended up with Shirahoshi kidnapped. We watched him threaten the mermaid with "unspeakable" things before one of her allies came crashing in. Despite Charlos' status as a World Noble, the nasty royal was clocked clean with a single punch, and it felt good to see another noble hit the floor. After all, Luffy hit a World Noble way back when, and the scene still ranks as one of his best to date.

Of course, there are major consequences that come with injuring a World Noble. You can be jailed or executed for lesser offenses involving the royals. After all, these nobles may rank underneath Celestial Dragons when it comes to power, but they are still a force to reckon with. By freeing Shirahoshi, One Piece's status quo has become even wonkier than before, and it answers some questions about the World Government's post-Reverie state.

If you want to catch up with the One Piece manga now that its final act is in play, the series is available on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, One Piece is still working through the climax of the Wano Country saga. You can tune into new episodes weekly courtesy of Crunchyroll.

Are you glad Charlos got what was coming to him in One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.