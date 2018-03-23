‘One Piece’ Leak Reveals A Massive New Battle

Chapter 900 of the One Piece manga may be fast approaching, but the series is going to put its characters through great lengths in order to make it to the landmark chapter safely.

The manga recently revealed new spoilers for the chapter before, Chapter 899, and they’re teasing a massive battle as the Straw Hats continue to struggle to escape from the clutches of Big Mom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As teased by leaker Redon, the next chapter of One Piece will still deal with the Straw Hats escaping after they have finally been reunited. Sanji’s wedding cake is placed in front of Big Mom (who’s still skinny after starving for so long) and the rest of the Charlotte Family is still trying to sink the Thousand Sunny.

Daifuku tries to attack with his Genie Devil Fruit power, but he’s stopped by Sanji. The crew also seems to get help by Judge Vinsmoke (following the help from the rest of the Vinsmoke family in the previous chapter) and, a suprising, Wadatsumi.

Wadatsumi’s help also signals the rest of the Sun Pirates to jump in and help the Straw Hat crew escape. So now the Whole Cake Island arc has the Straw Hats, Bege’s crew, the Charlotte Family, the Germa 66, and the Sun Pirates all mixed in a giant battle while Big Mom is left on a singular island with the wedding cake she’s been wanting to eat for some time.

If the chapter delivers on the promise these spoilers tease, then fans are surely in for a good time.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.