One Piece Reveals Yamato's Next Mission

One Piece revealed one of its biggest surprises before Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates left the country of Wano after defeating Kaido and his Beast Pirates. With the young son of Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke, taking his place as the shogun of the isolated nation, many readers rightfully believed that Yamato was the newest, and last, member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, with this final chapter in Wano coming to an end, Eiichiro Oda throws a major curveball at readers.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1057, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

It would seem that the offspring of Kaido won't be joining the Straw Hat Pirates on their final arc, with Yamato deciding that instead of setting sail alongside Luffy and his crew, he would be taking the same journey as Kozuki Oden and travel across Wano before hitting the open seas. Yamato takes the opportunity to explain his decision to Momonosuke and Kinnemon before they see the Straw Hats on their way:

"I've already told Luffy and his friends that I'm not going. Well, Oden started his travels by walking about the country, didn't he? I know so little about the world, just life him! So I'll follow the same path, and eventually, it will take me out to sea."

Yamato's decision comes as an extremely surprising one, with most readers thinking that the offspring of Kaido was a surefire bet to be the newest member of Luffy's crew. Luckily for Yamato, the invitation to join the Straw Hats has been left open should he eventually change his mind, with the rest of the Nine Scabbards and Momonosuke himself all receiving a similar invitation.

As Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats venture forth to their last adventure, it would seem that they will be adding no new members to their ship from Wano Country, though the memories they made and battles that they endured have had a lasting impact on their lives.

What do you think of Yamato not joining the Straw Hat Pirates for their final journey?