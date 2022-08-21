One Piece Breaks Hearts With Latest Straw Hat Crew Swerve

One Piece has fully put the final stamp on the Wano Country arc with the newest chapter of the series, but unfortunately it's breaking some major hearts with the latest Straw Hat crew refusal. One of the major threads in the third act of the Wano Country arc involved Kaido's son Yamato and their desire to head out to see with Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in order to follow in Oden Kozuki's footsteps. It was something Yamato had declared they wanted to do, and it was really looking like they would join the crew in full with the end of the previous chapter.

Yamato had been talking about nothing but going out to sea with Luffy ever since their first full introduction to the series, and fans had been reminded of this so many times that it had really seemed like this was going to be Oda's plan for the future. There was a strong desire to see this fan favorite join up, but unfortunately the newest chapter of the series really swerved fans with the reveal that Yamato in fact wants to stay in the land of Wano rather than going out to the rest of the seas. So Yamato's not a part of the Straw Hat crew heading into the final saga.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1057 of One Piece sees Yamato reveal to Momonosuke and Kin'emon that they are in fact going to stay in Wano. Although they noted they made up their mind before, Yamato explains that they already told Luffy and the others they didn't want to go. Oden's travels first began around the country of Wano, and since Yamato had been stuck on Onigashima all their life, they want to follow Oden's path and walk around Wano before heading out to the sea on their own time. Yamato knows so little about the rest of the world, it's a smarter idea for them to start out small.

Unfortunately, this is definitely a major surprise given how boastful Yamato had been until now. There was a question as to whether or not Yamato would stay in Wano to help keep the remaining Beasts Pirates in line, but now it seems like Yamato is just no longer an option at all. Luffy does tell Yamato, Kin'emon and Momonosuke that they can join his crew whenever they want, but unfortunately for now they will be leaving the Straw Hat crew behind as Luffy and the others head back out into the open seas.

It's a shocking decision for many reasons, so how do you feel about Yamato not joining the Straw Hat crew after Wano? Did you want to see the fighter become a permanent part of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!