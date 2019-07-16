One Piece Introduces Wano’s Most Mysterious Prisoner

One Piece is pushing through its Wano arc with grace, and fans are loving each new update to the story. With the anime having just dived into the arc, the manga is leagues ahead with its exploration of Wano. And thanks to a brand-new chapter, fans were finally introduced to one awaited character.

Yes, that’s right. The mysterious prisoner held within Wano’s work camp has been let loose, and fans are glad to have met the feared legend.

Recently, One Piece chapter 948 went live, and it was there fans met up with Monkey D. Luffy in prison. The hero is trying to break out of the camp despite pushback from his fellow prisoners, but the tide turns when everyone realizes a certain man has escaped. After more than a decade, the most dangerous prisoner held at the Wano work camp has escaped, and it turns out the shadowy character is named Kawamatsu.

The samurai takes the body of a frog, and he is said to be one of the vassals of the Kozuki clan. He was imprisoned years ago since he went against Orochi’s coup, and Kawamatsu was more than happy to get some revenge for his lengthy imprisonment.

“My old trusty blade, Sotomuso. Tell me, do you like sumo wrestling,” he said. “Like swimming against the rapids of the Great River, the call this Kappa Style!!”

“I’d heard that poisonous fish was a delicacy, but it was so disgusting. My innards screamed for mercy. Yet I persevered for 13 long years!! Compared to the suffering of my lord, this was but a pleasant breeze!! How I have awaited this moment!!”

Now, Kawamatsu has been reunited with several of Kozuki’s other vassals, and they are ready to make their mark on Wano after more than a decade. With this prison camp in shambles, the fighters are ready to remind their countrymen why Orochi needs to be taken down, and Kawamatsu plans to use his legendary swordsmanship to teach that lesson to the public.

