One Piece Reveals Whether Wano’s Prisoners Will Join Luffy

One Piece is deep into its Wano arc in the manga, but the Straw Hats still have a long way to go before Kaido comes crumbling down. In the last week, fans watched as Monkey D. Luffy tried to bolster the Kozuki alliance, but he met resistance at every turn. But after a long fight, it seems the pirate captain has gotten his answer…

It turns out the prisoners of Wano will help out Luffy, but it took the captain some serious convincing to get to that point.

Recently, One Piece put out chapter 949, and it was there fans met with Luffy. The pirate was pit against all the prisoners he was locked up with as Kaido’s crew turned the masses against Luffy. The villains went so far as to use deadly bio-weapons against the prisoners, but Luffy stilled everyone’s hand when he willingly infected himself to prove a point.

“You call this devastation? You call this overwhelming power? This stuff has no effect on me,” Luffy cried.

“The samurai I know are all strong and hardy, but you guys are broken all the way on the inside! What do you mean, normal life? Obeying every order they give you, living off of dumplings, is that normal? Open your eyes!! You’re nothing but slaves!”

Continuing, Luffy went on to rally the prisoners by stressing how Oden’s legacy deserved better.

“I already heard about Oden! He was a great man, but the day Kaido killed him 20 years ago was the day the country stopped working, right? We came here to fight Kaido and win!! There’s no reason for the people on our own side to stop us!! So make up your minds right now!! Are you with us or are you with Kaido,” Luffy asked.

By the chapter’s end, the prisoners of Wano decided to join Luffy and the Kozuki Rebellion. Now, it is time to see how much the alliance will grow from here on out, and fans can rest assured that Kaido will be scared of the rebel army when all is said and done.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.